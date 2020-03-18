Before-and-after photos show how fear of the coronavirus has emptied out New York's biggest landmarks

James Pasley
Stephen Rafferty/Eye Ubiquitous/ Universal Images Group / Getty Tayfun Coskun /Anadolu Agency / GettyA composite image of Grand Central Station before and after the coronavirus.
  • New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. In 2018, 65.2 million people visited.
  • As of March 17, New York state had 10 deaths, out of more than 4,700 coronavirus cases across the US.
  • To stop the virus from spreading, Mayor Bill de Blasio advised against taking public transport, and banned gatherings of more than 500 people.
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered gyms, casinos, and movie theatres to close, while bars and restaurants can only provide takeout food.
  • Spots, like Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Grand Central Station, are now deserted.
  • These before-and-after photos show just how emptied out New York City has become as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
BEFORE: Times Square is one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world. Every day, almost 380,000 pedestrians walk through Time Square.

Adam Grey / Barcroft Media / GettyA woman takes a selfie in Times Square on October 10, 2017.

Source: Time Square NYC

AFTER: On March 12, Mayor Bill de Blasio banned gatherings of more than 500 people, and declared a state of emergency. By March 15, Time Square appeared deserted.

Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto / GettyTimes Square is nearly empty due to fears of the coronavirus spreading on March 15, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

BEFORE: In 2018, many people sat and rested on red chairs in Times Square. There were few spare tables.

Ludovic Marin / AFP / GettyTourists sit on chairs in Times Square on September 27, 2018.

AFTER: There would have been no trouble finding a seat at the red tables on March 16. Other than a lone woman walking by, they were empty, along with the rest of Time Square.

Seth Wenig / APA woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square, on March 16, 2020.

BEFORE: The famous Charging Bull has only been in New York since 1989, but on most days, according to Business Insider’s Harrison Jacobs, “hordes of tourists can be found crowding around the sculpture, taking photos, or rubbing the bull’s nose, horns, or backside.”

NurPhoto / GettyTourists beside the Charging Bull in New York in 2015.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Business Insider

AFTER: On March 16, nobody was there.

John Nacion /STAR MAX /IPx 2020 / APNew York’s Charging Bull on March 16.

Source: Business Insider

BEFORE: The Oculus, the World Trade Centre’s transit hub, gets up to 120 million visitors every year. This photo shows it in November 2019.

Gary Hershorn/GettyPeople walk through the Oculus Transit Hub in November, 2019.

Source: Business of Fashion

AFTER: The Oculus, although not deserted, appears far less busy on March 16.

Mark Lennihan / APThe Oculus is sparsely occupied, on March 16, 2020.

BEFORE: About 750,000 people use Grand Central, New York’s most famous train station, every day.

Stephen Rafferty/Eye Ubiquitous/ Universal Images Group / GettyGrand Central in 2015.

Source: Grand Central Terminal

AFTER: On March 10, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio advised New Yorkers to avoid the subway if they could, and walk or bike to work. On March 16, it appeared his advice was followed.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency / GettyGrand Central is quiet due to the coronavirus on March 16.

Source: The Daily Mail

BEFORE: Fulton Centre, in lower Manhattan, is another one of New York’s busiest stations.

Jewel Samad / AFP / GettyCommuters walk through the Fulton Centre in New York on November 10, 2014.

Source: The New York Times

AFTER: It appears de Blasio’s advice was followed there, too. On March 16, the bustling station was almost empty.

John Minchillo / APA nearly empty Fulton Centre on March 16.

BEFORE: New York’s Central Park, which goes for 51 blocks, gets about 42 million visitors each year. Here, people gather around a the Bethesda Fountain in 2017.

Spencer Platt/GettyPeople gather around a fountain in Manhattan’s Central Park on June 20, 2017.

Source: National Geographic

AFTER: On March 14, that same fountain is far quieter. Although, it’s worth mentioning it’s winter, too, and the previous photo was at the beginning of summer.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / GettyPeople enjoy the sun in Central Park on March 14, 2020.

BEFORE: In 2018’s Broadway season, about 14,768,254 patrons went to shows, making about $US1.8 billion in box office gross. It was a record year.

Andrew Burton/GettyPeople wait in line to see a Broadway show in 2015.

Source: The New York Times

AFTER: But on March 12 Mayor de Blasio banned gatherings of more than 500 people, and Broadway productions were put on pause until April 12.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency / GettyBroadway theatres are closed due to coronavirus pandemic on March 16, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

BEFORE: About 10,000 pedestrians and 4,000 cyclists cross Brooklyn Bridge ever day. It connects Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Daniel Slim / AFP / GettyTourists and commuters cross the Brooklyn Bridge in 2018.

Sources: The New York Times, NYC GO

AFTER: But with New York in a state of emergency, on March 16 there were few people crossing the Brooklyn Bridge.

Mark Lennihan / APThe Brooklyn Bridge is nearly empty, on March 16.

Source: The New York Times

