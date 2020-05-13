Before-and-after photos show how China's popular tourist attractions have changed since lockdown

Frédéric Soltan/Getty Images/DI YIN/Getty Images Many of the popular tourist attractions have put a limit on the number of visitors allowed at the site.

Attractions across China have slowly reopened as the country lifts its lockdown orders.

Many of these locations have capped the number of visitors and require people to wear masks and complete temperature checks.

At attractions without visitor caps, crowds can still be found.

Millions of people travel to China every year. According to Forbes, the country welcomed 60.7 million visitors in 2017.

That was all put on hold at the beginning of this year. As China closed its borders of Wuhan on January 23, tourist attractions, monuments, and parks across the country closed their doors.

Months later, the country has slowly begun to reopen. With that, tourist attractions unlocked their doors and welcomed domestic visitors.

The Great Wall of China was one of the first attractions to reopen on March 24. Since then, other destinations, like the Forbidden City and Yellow Crane Tower, have followed.

Many of these destinations have capped the number of visitors allowed into each location. The Badling section of the Great Wall of China reduced the number of visitors by 70%.

In addition to the population caps, attractions may require visitors to wear masks or complete temperature checks.

While some locations have a stark difference in how many people are visiting, other places were quickly packed after China’s lockdown orders lifted.

Disneyland Shanghai had a capacity of 80,000 visitors before it temporarily shut down in January.

Kyodo News/Getty Images Visitors would crowd the Disney castle to take pictures.

Disneyland Shanghai was a popular attraction for both domestic and international travellers. Due to the coronavirus, the park temporarily closed on January 25.

Disneyland Shanghai was the first Disney park worldwide to reopen.

Kyodo News/Getty Images The park is operated at 20% capacity.

The park reopened on May 11 and is welcoming 16,000 visitors a day, Reuters reported. Guests were required to complete temperature checks, wear masks, and remain socially distant. Yellow taped boxes filled the park’s footpaths indicating where guests should stand.

The Great Wall of China is one of the country’s most popular attractions.

Shutterstock Especially on national holidays, the Great Wall of China is packed with visitors.

The landmark is so popular, officials put a 65,000-person cap on how many people could enter each day last June.

The wall reopened, and visitors are required to wear masks and have temperature checks.

Thomas Peter/Reuters Visitor numbers have been reduced by 70% in the Badling section of the wall, one of the wall’s most famous areas.

The Great Wall of China temporarily closed on January 25, and it was one of the first attractions to reopen in China.

People travel to the Chengdu Panda Research Base to see China’s national animal: the giant panda.

John Moore/Getty Images In 2016, the base welcomed 3.5 million visitors.

The Chengdu Panda Research Base is located in China’s Sichuan province. This province is home to the majority of the world’s endangered giant pandas, according to the base’s website.

The research centre reopened to the public on March 25.

STR/Getty Images Wearing masks, tourists explore the centre when it reopened in March.

The base held a welcoming ceremony to encourage visitors to come and see the pandas, which haven’t interacted with tourists in months.

The Forbidden City in Beijing, China, used to have 80,000 visitors a day.

Frédéric Soltan/Getty Images The Forbidden City typically welcomes 16 million people a year.

The city was home to many Chinese emperors. It’s now home to China’s largest collection of ancient buildings.

Now, the country is only allowing 5,000 people to visit each day.

DI YIN/Getty Images The Forbidden City reopened in early May.

The government implemented strict guidelines for visitors. Floors are marked where people should stand, everyone is required to wear a mask, and officers guide visitors along designated routes, according to Lonely Planet.

Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, China, stands as a symbol for the city.

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images This photo was taken on September 7, 2019.

The Yellow Crane Tower, or Huanghelou, is one of Wuhan’s most popular landmarks. It was built during China’s Three Kingdoms Period in 233 A.D.

A few visitors climbed the 168-foot tower when it reopened in April.

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images This photo was taken on April 29, 2020.

Every person who visits the tower reserves a spot online and wears a mask.

The Temple of Heaven in Beijing is one of the city’s most popular religious sites.

Frédéric Soltan/Getty Images The Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven.

According to China Highlights, the temple is the most important of Beijing’s imperial temples. The Temple of Heaven Park is about 670 acres, and one of the most prominent buildings is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.

The Temple of Heaven, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, partially reopened in April.

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Two visitors walk up the steps to the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on April 29.

The temple reopened three of its main buildings in March. People can still visit the park, although they’re required to book in advance online.

The Chaka Salt Lake in Qinghai Province spans 65 square miles and welcomes visitors from around the world.

VCG/Getty Images Tourists play in the salt lake on August 12, 2016.

The popular natural attraction brings millions of tourists to the province each year. On a sunny day, visitors can take mind-bending photos.

Now, only domestic travellers visit the salt flats.

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Tourists visited the lake when it reopened on April 26.

In need of some fresh air, visitors set out to the lakes when it reopened in April.

The Yuyuan Garden and Bazaar in Shanghai are known for hosting cultural festivals.

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images People walk through the garden on June 7, 2019, the day of the Dragon Boat Festival.

The garden was built by the Ming Dynasty more than four centuries ago. Millions of visitors wander through the garden and its surrounding area each year.

Festivals have been postponed or cancelled and the bazaar sits largely empty.

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images Just a few people walk through the bazaar on March 23.

Although the bazaar didn’t close, it remained largely empty while individuals stayed home. Now, a few people venture back out to the area.

Hikers from around the world visit the Zhangye National Geopark, which is home to colourful mountains.

VCG/Getty Images This photo was taken on August 7, 2018.

Located in Northwestern China’s Gansu Province, the national park has colourful mountains with contrasting stripes. Hikers come to trek these technicolor rocks.

After lockdowns lifted, tourists still flocked to the park when it reopened.

Barcroft Media/Getty Images This photo was taken after the park reopened on May 1.

Tourists couldn’t resist the beauty.

Many reopenings aligned with the country’s four-day International Worker’s Day holiday. The holiday started on May 1, and it’s designed to celebrate workers’ contributions to the country.

Hangzhou’s West Lake is a popular destination during International Worker’s Day.

VCG/Getty Images This photo was taken on May 2, 2019, during International Worker’s Day.

West Lake has many cultural ties to poems and literature throughout China’s history.

While there are clearly fewer visitors, the park was still packed with people celebrating the holiday this year.

Barcroft Media/Getty Images This photo was taken during International Worker’s Day on May 1.

People enjoyed springtime and sun for the first time in months at West Lake.

