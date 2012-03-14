The Closest You'll Ever Come To A Lion's Mouth Without Being Gobbled

Photo: Burrard-Lucas Photography

British wildlife photographers and brothers William and Matthew Burrard-Lucas launched the BeetleCam Project in 2009 in an attempt to get close-up, ground-level photographs of wildlife in Africa.

“I studied physics at university which gave me a reasonable understanding of electronics, however, I had never built a remote-controlled device before,” William told us. “I was able to pick up everything I needed to know by reading various articles, instruction manuals and forums online.”



The original BeetleCam cost less than $1,000, says William. But when the first model was destroyed by its first encounter with a lion in Tanzania, the brothers set out to build two more cameras — one with an armoured shell and one with more advanced features — that could survive a rough beating.

In 2011, the duo embarked on a mission to Masai Mara in Kenya where they captured beautiful wide-angle shots of lions in their natural habitat.

William says he will be returning to Africa later this year to photograph different species, such as leopards and other cats, armed with a newly-designed BeetleCam that allows him to control the camera settings remotely and view a live-video feed on a small handheld screen.

