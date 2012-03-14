The Closest You'll Ever Come To A Lion's Mouth Without Being Gobbled

Dina Spector
Lion

Photo: Burrard-Lucas Photography

British wildlife photographers and brothers William and Matthew Burrard-Lucas launched the BeetleCam Project in 2009 in an attempt to get close-up, ground-level photographs of wildlife in Africa.  

“I studied physics at university which gave me a reasonable understanding of electronics, however, I had never built a remote-controlled device before,” William told us. “I was able to pick up everything I needed to know by reading various articles, instruction manuals and forums online.”

The original BeetleCam cost less than $1,000, says William. But when the first model was destroyed by its first encounter with a lion in Tanzania, the brothers set out to build two more cameras — one with an armoured shell and one with more advanced features — that could survive a rough beating.  

In 2011, the duo embarked on a mission to Masai Mara in Kenya where they captured beautiful wide-angle shots of lions in their natural habitat.  

William says he will be returning to Africa later this year to photograph different species, such as leopards and other cats, armed with a newly-designed BeetleCam that allows him to control the camera settings remotely and view a live-video feed on a small handheld screen.

BeetleCams in the Masai Mara, Kenya.

BeetleCam armoured Edition photographing a male lion with its kill.

A male lion chewing on BeetleCam.

BeetleCam photographing a lioness.

A lioness investigating BeetleCam.

BeetleCam photographing a lion cub.

A male lion covered in flies.

A male lion in the Masai Mara, Kenya.

A male lion yawns while guarding his kill.

A male lion eating a wildebeest.

A male lion in the Masai Mara, Kenya.

This lioness poked her nose into the frame as the photographers were trying to snap a picture of the young male lion.

This may look like a roaring lioness, but she is actually just yawning.

A young male lion has the intense stare of a predator as he approaches.

Four lion cubs close in on the remote-controlled camera before carrying it off into the bushes.

Young lion cubs surround BeetleCam.

An adorable young lion cub checks out BeetleCam.

Will Burrard-Lucas (left) and Matt Burrard-Lucas (right) with two BeetleCams.

Watch the preview trailer to an upcoming video documentary of BeetleCam in Kenya's Masai Mara

