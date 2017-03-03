Researchers working with bees proved for the first time that insects can be trained to perform complex tasks

Researchers at London’s Queen Mary University demonstrated that bees can be trained to perform complex tasks.

In their experiment, a real bee was shown the task of moving a mini football into a circle by a fake bee.

The real bee was then able to copy its actions and perform the same task. Furthermore, the bee went on to teach other bees the same action – which was rewarded with a treat each time the task was successfully completed.

Produced by David Ibekwe

