BEES ON A PLANE: Businessman Smuggles Bees Onto Russian Flight

According to Hurriyet Daily, Russian passengers aboard a Yakutia Airlines flight bound for Moscow felt shock and horror when bees that had been smuggled onto the plane had broke free from their hiding place mid-flight.The bees were in a cardboard box in a business class closet, which was quickly taped shut by heroic stewardesses.



“It was frightening. The passengers were in shock,” airline spokesman Andrei Savostin said.

It is not known if anyone was stung by the bees.

Naturally, carrying bees aboard a plane is illegal in Russia, but the insects were being transported on the flight at the request of the airport’s deputy director, Anatoly Smirnov, who helped the bee smuggler skip security checks.

The Moscow Times reports that the business class passenger who brought the bees on board appeared to be “slightly drunk”.

The plane was leaving from Blagoveshchensk airport, in the far East of Russia, which has come under fire for its lax security several times before. Earlier this month, a plane overshot the runway on a landing due to faulty equipment and communications systems.

Officials are beginning to see this as a Russia-wide problem as well.

The bees incident was part of a wider story about lax Russian security standards in Rossiiskaya Gazeta. The article also found that in 2004 two suicide bombers bribed their way on to flights at the country’s busiest airport, Moscow’s Domodedovo, without valid tickets. In June a woman was almost able to board a plane at Domodedovo without baggage, officials documents, or a ticket.

