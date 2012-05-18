A Swarm Of Bees Has Taken Over The Colorado Rockies Dugout

There was a very short delay in today’s Colorado Rockies-Arizona Diamondbacks game in Denver.
Why?
Well….
Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv
It got so bad, the TV camera man had to run from his spot:
Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv
And for good reason…
Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv
The Rockies’ players don’t seem to care, though.
Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv
We’ll keep you posted.
