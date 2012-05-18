A Swarm Of Bees Has Taken Over The Colorado Rockies Dugout

Lorenzo Arguello

There was a very short delay in today’s Colorado Rockies-Arizona Diamondbacks game in Denver.

Why?

Well….

Bees Colorado Rockies dugout

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv

It got so bad, the TV camera man had to run from his spot:

Bees Colorado Rockies dugout

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv

And for good reason…

Bees Colorado Rockies dugout

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv

The Rockies’ players don’t seem to care, though.

Bees Colorado Rockies dugout

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv

We’ll keep you posted.

