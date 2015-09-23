15 of the best beers you can only get during Oktoberfest

For a limited time, breweries across the world are whipping up special-edition blends to commemorate Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of German culture and beer.

Our friends at Graphiq looked at awards and reviews from RateBeer and BeerAdvocate to find the best possible brews for the occasion.

With notes of spiciness and autumnal flavours, these limited-edition beers go great with giant pretzels and other Oktoberfest staples.

Give them a try while they’re still available.

15. Oktober Fest-Märzen by Ayinger Brewery ($US3.29 for 16.9 oz.)

Oktober Fest-Märzen comes in a rich golden colour with floral hops and slightly sweet malts. Flavours of caramel, toasted grains, and nutty malt form the backbone to this medium-bodied brew. Enjoy it with pretzels and radishes or Bockwurst and sauerkraut.

14. Octoberfest by Thomas Hooker Brewery ($US9.67 for a six-pack from the brewery)



This rich Bavarian-style brew comes from a special blend of imported German malts that has a prominent flavour and lingering aroma. The amber beer is brewed in March and left to age in lagering caves throughout the summer.

13. Original Oktoberfest Amber Märzen by Hacker-Pschorr ($US9.99 for a six-pack)

This traditional beer has become so popular that it’s now brewed year-round. Made with malting barley that comes from the Bavarian countryside, the brew is a golden amber colour and has pleasantly light hoppy notes.

12. Oktoberfest Lager by Mill Street Brew Pub ($US7.25 per pint)



This Oktoberfest beer includes a soft malty aromatic nose and a copper colour. The aroma has hints of caramel and grans with a faint touch of vanilla.

11. Copper Legend by Jack’s Abby Brewing ($US10 for a six-pack from the brewery)

The Copper Legend is made with Massachusetts wheat, Munich malt, and noble hops to create a smooth and malty brew that goes down smooth.

10. Barktoberfest by Thirsty Dog Brewing Company ($US10.00 for a six-pack)

This traditional German Oktoberfest is made with German grains, yeast, and hops and has a slight hint of chocolate that comes through in the finish. It’s very subtle in its spiciness, offering an alternative for those who want to go easy on the heat.

9. Oktoberfest Bier by Paulaner Brewery ($US10.49 for a six-pack)



Paulaner has been making this Oktoberfest beer since 1818. With a rich golden colour, the brew provides a balance of light hop flavours and a strong note of malt. It’s slightly stronger than a normal Lager, but it’s still relatively easy to drink. Savour it with a typical beer tent snack like smoked mackerel or mini meatballs.

8. Oktoberfest by Great Northern Brewing Company ($US72 for a 1/4 of a barrel)

Previously called Glacier Chaser Marzen Lager, this brew is made with noble hops to pack a crisp and hoppy flavour. This full-bodied beer is well-balanced and avoids tasting overly sweet or bitter.

7. Lowenbrau Oktoberfestbier (Around $US4.57 for 500 ml)



The Oktoberfestbier is created using old Bavarian brewing techniques and has a golden colour with some sweet and spicy notes.

6. Staghorn Octoberfest by New Glarus Brewing Company ($US9.00 for a six-pack from the brewery)

This Oktoberfest brew combines a smooth amber body with a crisp and clean finish. Made with fresh yeast from Germany, clear Wisconsin water, and high-quality hops, it’s also packed with spicy flavours that are best enjoyed with hearty dishes like Swedish meatballs and roast beef.

5. Oktoberfest by Great Lakes Brewing Company ($US9.99 for a six-pack)



Great Lake Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest beer holds rustic and autumnal flavours. Pair it with roasted pork loin and potato pancakes for a satisfying meal.

4. Oktoberfest Märzen Lager by Left Hand Brewing Company ($US10.99 for a six-pack)



Left Hand Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest Märzen Lager is a medium-bodied brew with biscuity malt flavours and a spicy, dry finish. The beer takes two months to reach its full flavour and goes down smooth with pork schnitzel and cherry-braised cabbage.

3. Oktoberfest Lager by Berkshire Brewing Company ($US4.29 per bottle)



Berkshire’s Oktoberfest Lager is aged for months prior to its fall release, using German hops and yeasts to stay true to tradition. The orange, amber-toned beer has a complex malt structure to maintain a smooth and drinkable brew.

2. Opa’s Oktoberfest by Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company ($US10.95 for a four-pack from the brewery)

This German-style Lager has notes of mild sweetness, toasted bread, dry grass, and faint spices to offer a one-of-a-kind blend. It’s smooth with a slightly crisp finish and hints of herbal hop and spice.

1. The Kaiser by Avery Brewing Company ($US9.75 for 22-ounce bottle)

This German Lager has a deep copper sheen, a malty backbone, and hops that combine spicy and floral flavours. It’s best enjoyed with traditional Oktoberfest fare like bratwurst and sauerkraut.

Click on the links in the graphic below to learn more about each of these delectable brews.

