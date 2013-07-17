Beers Of The World [MAPS]

Who needs a flag when your country can be represented by its most popular brand of beer instead?



At least, that’s what the geniuses at PureTravel.com thought when they put together this “World Beer Map” that features over 80 lager beers from around the world.

Not all the choices are without controversy, however — we’re guessing a few German beer-ophiles won’t be too pleased that Germany is represented by Oettinger, an infamous low-budget beer.

Check out the maps below (click to enlarge).

The Americas

Africa

Asia

Europe

