It's So Cold In The Midwest That People's Beers Are Freezing At The Packers-49ers Tailgate

@jnelsonweather The wind chill map around 11:30 a.m. local time.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert ventured into the Lambeau Field parking lot to ask Packers fans why in the world they would tailgate for one of the coldest games in NFL history.

Unfortunately, no one was in the main lot:





Thought I’d show up 4 hours before game time and ask people why they would tailgate in these conditions. What I saw: pic.twitter.com/2AGfZRrTPu

— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2014

Tailgating update at 11:40 CT… pic.twitter.com/oSr1sw400x

— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2014

A quick Twitter search revealed that there’s actually a small block of cars tailgating somewhere around the stadium:

Beers are already freezing. Sad stuff:





