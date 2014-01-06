It's So Cold In The Midwest That People's Beers Are Freezing At The Packers-49ers Tailgate

Tony Manfred
Screen Shot 2014 01 05 at 2.16.25 PM@jnelsonweatherThe wind chill map around 11:30 a.m. local time.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert ventured into the Lambeau Field parking lot to ask Packers fans why in the world they would tailgate for one of the coldest games in NFL history.

Unfortunately, no one was in the main lot:


A quick Twitter search revealed that there’s actually a small block of cars tailgating somewhere around the stadium:

Beers are already freezing. Sad stuff:



