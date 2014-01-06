It's So Cold In The Midwest That People's Beers Are Freezing At The Packers-49ers Tailgate

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert ventured into the Lambeau Field parking lot to ask Packers fans why in the world they would tailgate for one of the coldest games in NFL history.
Unfortunately, no one was in the main lot:
Thought I’d show up 4 hours before game time and ask people why they would tailgate in these conditions. What I saw: pic.twitter.com/2AGfZRrTPu
— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2014
Tailgating update at 11:40 CT… pic.twitter.com/oSr1sw400x
— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2014
A quick Twitter search revealed that there’s actually a small block of cars tailgating somewhere around the stadium:
Packers fans tailgate block from #LambeauField before #IceBowl @BANG_Sports #49ers vs #Packers pic.twitter.com/xydmgvn002
— Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) January 5, 2014
Beers are already freezing. Sad stuff:
This dude just told me his beer is starting to freeze. #Lambeau tailgate 4 #packers #playoff pic.twitter.com/h7pbGc8t5E
— mdesisti (@mdesisti) January 5, 2014
A beer in lambeau freezing while drinking. @Bill_Michaels @RamieIsTweeting @SparkyRadio pic.twitter.com/qyVr9ZLouD
— BrewersMKE (@mschaal8) January 5, 2014
Only in Wisconsin #tailgate #packers
