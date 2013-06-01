Three Simple Maps That Tell You Where To Buy Booze In America

It’s summertime, and everyone is planning some kind of vacation.



However, given that the 50 states have a hodge podge of liquor control laws, even riding I-95 from New York to Florida will take you through a shockingly wide range of taxation on spirits, beer, and wine.

On our hypothetical ride to Disney World, the man with the plan will buy beer in Jersey, wine in New York, and liquor in Delaware. You really don’t want to be the goofball who got fleeced buying beer in Georgia, wine in Florida and liquor in Virginia. That’ll add up.

Here are three maps from the Tax Foundation, a non-partisan tax research group based in Washington, D.C, detailing the state taxes on beer, liquor and wine in all of the 50 states.

Know before you go:

What borders to cross to buy wine:

Where to head for the cheapest liquor:



The best places to buy beer in America:

