Someone Stole A Van Filled With $US18,000 Worth Of Beer In North Carolina

Van stolen in Fayetteville contained $US18K worth of beer; thief leaves 3 cases in parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say someone stole a delivery van in Fayetteville with $US18,000 worth of beer inside.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/Jlkm2K ) that the van contained 50 cases of beer and 10 kegs. It was stolen sometime overnight Thursday while it was parked outside an apartment building. The driver discovered it was gone Friday morning.

The thief left three cases behind in the parking lot.

The van belonged to Millennium Beverage of Charlotte, which provides wine and craft beers to restaurants and stores in North and South Carolina.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

