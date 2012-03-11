Check Out How Much Tax You Pay On A Can Of Beer

How much tax will you pay on a can of beer?



The answer is: it depends. Specifically, it depends upon which U.S. state you might be in when you buy that 12-ounce container of 4.7% alcohol-by-volume beer that you’ll be taking “off-premise” to consume. The good news is that the Tax Foundation has mapped it all out for you!

As we can see, both Alabama and Georgia are by far the most expensive places in the U.S. to buy and consume a beer “off-premise”. Which perhaps explains why these two states stand out so much among their neighbouring states when annual beer consumption is mapped out for each state (HT: Sloshspot):

Looking over the map, it appears that state excise taxes for beer have quite a bit to do with how much beer is consumed within the states!

Click on the map to enlarge it.

