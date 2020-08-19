Stella Artois is getting into the 5-star virtual hotel business, offering wake-up calls from Liev Schreiber, room service delivery from Eva Longoria, and fluffy branded robes

Courtesy Stella Artois

Belgian beer brand Stella Artois has launched a new virtual hotel experience that brings the comforts of a five-star hotel to a few lucky guests at home.

Called Hotel Artois @ Home, the experience includes a wake-up call from actor Liev Schreiber, branded robes delivered to guests’ doors, room service prepared by “Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria in coordination with local chefs, and a virtual chat with Bravolebrity Andy Cohen.

Today through August 20, Stella Artois will be sporadically releasing four free reservations for September 2 on its booking portal and dropping hints about timing on Twitter.

Hotel Artois @ Home points to a new trend in luxury hospitality: With more Americans staying close to home, hotels and brands are pivoting to meet travellers where they are.

Five-star hotels have gone virtual.

In place of in-person experiences, Hotel Artois @ Home will rely on video conferencing and door-side delivery. Those who snag a reservation will receive a “white glove welcome” prior to their virtual stay, including a personalised itinerary delivered to their door as well as a mini-fridge filled with beer and snacks, a fluffy branded robe and slipper set, and a tablet for interacting with the hotel’s celebrity “staff.”

The day of their stay, guests will get a personal wake-up call from Liev Schreiber and participate in select virtual sessions with influencers organised by pro basketball player and “hotel concierge” Blake Griffin. These include a mixology class with Elliott Clarke of Apartment Bartender and a meditation class led by yogi Tie Simpson.

Guests will also be able to attend a one-on-one virtual gab session with Bravo host and “bartender” Andy Cohen and enjoy Eva Longoria’s Arroz con Pollo dish, prepared in coordination with a local chef, for lunch or dinner depending on their location.

Amid the pandemic, hospitality and travel companies have pivoted to meet travellers where they are: at home

While we’ve already seen Airbnb experiences and online wine tastings expanding hospitality to the virtual realm, a complete hotel experience coming to you via the internet is a newer and less explored concept – and one that Hotel Artois @ Home might kickstart in full force, as more people decide that a simple “staycation” on their couch in loungewear just isn’t cutting it.

“For many people, our homes became ‘the office’ this year, so it can be hard to embrace it as a comparable location to the faraway summer getaway you were envisioning,” Lara Krug, VP of Marketing at Stella Artois, said in a statement.

As the coronavirus has brought travel to a screeching halt, many people have had to redefine their concepts of vacation and downtime. Schreiber told Business Insider that the pandemic has shifted what “luxury” means to him.

“I think the pandemic has helped me realise that the real luxury in my life is time. Whether it’s time with my kids, Stellas in the driveway with friends, or just being able to kick back and read a book,” he said.

