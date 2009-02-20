Beer Sales Fall Off A Cliff

The great thing about this recession is that it’s busting all the old cliches, like the idea that vice is somehow recession proof. Porn is hurt. Gambling is getting killed. And even alcohol sales have fallen off a cliff. Nate Silver plucked this chart from the BEA, which says it all.



And it’s beer, the cheapest sorrow-drowner, that’s really gotten killed, with demand falling a whopping 14%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.