What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NFL Stadium This Season

The average cost for a small draft beer at NFL games this season is $US7.42, according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team. That’s actually down from $US7.53 in 2014.

Fans of the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears will all have to shell out at least $US9.25 for a beer at the stadiums for those teams. Meanwhile, seven different teams offer a beer, albeit at a smaller size, for $US5.00.

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each stadium (size of beer in ounces is in parentheses).

It is not going to help you once you are at a stadium, but things look different if we consider which teams offer the best beer deal for their small beer in terms of price per ounce.

Now we get a better idea of just how expensive it is to drink beer at Lincoln Financial Field for Eagles games, where it will cost fans $US0.71 per ounce — $US0.08 per ounce more than any other team.

At $US0.36 per ounce, the Bengals’ 14-ounce beer for $US5.00 is the best deal in the NFL.

Data via Team Marketing Report based on information reported by each team during a survey.

