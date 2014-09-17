Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NFL Stadium This Season

The average cost for a small draft beer at NFL games this season is $US7.53 according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team, up from $US7.05 in 2013.

The increase is despite the introduction of a $US4.50 beer in St. Louis where the Rams now have the cheapest beer in the NFL. On the other hand, the fans of the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers must pay more than $US10 for the cheapest beer at those games.

Of course, the $US4.50 beer at Rams games as well as the $US5.00 beers in other NFL stadiums are at small sizes. If we consider the size of the beer, the most expensive beer is in Philadelphia where the smallest beer costs $US0.71 per ounce. The Cincinnati Bengals offer the cheapest beer per ounce, with a 14-ounce beer costing just $US5.00 ($0.36 per ounce).





Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

