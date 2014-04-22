CHART: Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every Major League Baseball Stadium

The average cost for a small draft beer at Major League Baseball games this season is $US6.09 for the second year in a row according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team.

The Miami Marlins have the most expensive beer in MLB where the smallest beer a fan can purchase costs $US8.00. The Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks once again have the cheapest beers ($4.00).

If the cost-per-ounce is considered, the Boston Red Sox have the most expensive beer, charging $US0.65 per ounce for their smallest beer. In Anaheim, the Angels’ smallest beer costs just $US0.28 per ounce.

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark (size of beer is in parentheses)…

Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.