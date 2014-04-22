CHART: Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every Major League Baseball Stadium

Cork Gaines

The average cost for a small draft beer at Major League Baseball games this season is $US6.09 for the second year in a row according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team.

The Miami Marlins have the most expensive beer in MLB where the smallest beer a fan can purchase costs $US8.00. The Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks once again have the cheapest beers ($4.00).

If the cost-per-ounce is considered, the Boston Red Sox have the most expensive beer, charging $US0.65 per ounce for their smallest beer. In Anaheim, the Angels’ smallest beer costs just $US0.28 per ounce.

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark (size of beer is in parentheses)…

MLB Beer PricesBusinessInsider.com

Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

