Here's where to get the cheapest beer in the world

Head to Poland if you want cheap beer.

According to the newly released Beer Price Index, which collected prices on beers from supermarket and bars in 75 cities around the world, Krakow ranks as the cheapest place to buy a cold one.

The BPI is the end result of extensive data collection from the travel site GoEuro, which puts together price indexes on common goods tourists like to buy.

Researchers at the company visited three supermarkets and three hotels in each of the cities they visited, combining the costs for each, standardising the quantity of alcohol, and converting the end number into a single currency.

New York, unsurprisingly, ranks near the expensive end of the world’s beer-loving cities at $US5.20 a pop. It fell behind only Hong Kong and Geneva in terms of cost.

These price differences are partly reflected in consumption levels. New York’s annual per capita consumption of 85 litres pales in comparison to Krakow’s 127 litres and Bucharest’s 133, but still drowns out Cairo’s annual consumption of just four litres per person.

