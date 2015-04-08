What a beer will cost you at every Major League Baseball stadium

The average cost for a small draft beer at Major League Baseball games this season is $US5.98, down from $US6.09 in 2014, according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team.

Fans of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies will all have to shell out at least $US7.75 for a beer at the stadiums for those teams. At Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks games, you can get a beer for $US4.00.

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark (size of beer is in parentheses).

It is not going to help you once you are at a ballpark, but things look different if we consider which teams offer the best beer deal in terms of price per ounce for their small beer.

Now we get a better idea of just how expensive it is to drink beer at Fenway Park for Red Sox games where it will cost fans $US0.65 per ounce, $US0.15 per ounce more than any other team.

At $US0.28 per ounce, the Angels’ 16-ounce beer for $US4.50 is the best deal in MLB.

Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

