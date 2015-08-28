Beer o'clock, brain fart and butt dial are now listed in the Oxford Dictionaries, mkay?

The Oxford University Press has introduced 1000 new words to its Oxford Dictionaries, and it’s full of the usual updates with neologisms from popular culture.

From beer o’clock to butt dial, hangry and fur baby, Oxford says the new words reflect the “linguistic influence of current events”, as well as today’s technology and popular culture.

It includes the term “mkay”, an elaboration of “Okay”, popularised by the character Mr Mackey in the South Park television series. There’s also an entry for “manspreading”, the new social faux pas for men that involves spreading limbs out to encroach on others’ space on public transport.

“New words, senses, and phrases are added to OxfordDictionaries.com when we have gathered enough independent evidence from a wide range of sources to be sure that they have widespread currency in the English language,” said Angus Stevenson of Oxford Dictionaries.

“This quarter’s update shows that contemporary culture continues to have an undeniable and fascinating impact on the language.”

Oxford Dictionaries is the Oxford University Press’ free online dictionary of current English. And while these new words may not be printed on the pages of the Oxford English Dictionary, they are certainly popular enough to be make the virtual family version.

Here are some of the newest entries.

awesomesauce , adj.: (US informal) extremely good; excellent

(also bantz), n.: (Brit. informal) playfully teasing or mocking remarks exchanged with another person or group; banter barbacoa , n.: (in Mexican cooking) beef, lamb, or other meat that has slowly been cooked with seasonings, typically shredded as a filling in tacos, burritos, etc.

, n: an appropriate time of day for starting to drink beer blockchain , n.: a digital ledger in which transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency are recorded chronologically and publicly

, n.: (informal) a temporary mental lapse or failure to reason correctly Brexit , n.: a term for the potential or hypothetical departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union

, n: (US informal) a male friend (often used as a form of address) butt dial , v.: (US informal) inadvertently call (someone) on a mobile phone in one’s rear trouser pocket

, adj.: (US informal) overly or unjustifiably offended or resentful cakeage ,n.: (informal) a charge made by a restaurant for serving a cake they have not supplied themselves

, n.: a café or similar establishment where people pay to interact with cats housed on the premises cupcakery , n.: a bakery that specializes in cupcakes

, n.: the action or process of causing a person with extreme views to adopt more moderate positions on political or social issues fast-casua l, adj.: denoting or relating to a type of high-quality self-service restaurant offering dishes that are prepared to order and more expensive than those available in a typical fast-food restaurant

, n.: a very large mass of solid waste in a sewerage system, consisting especially of congealed fat and personal hygiene products that have been flushed down toilets fat-shame , v.: cause (someone judged to be fat or overweight) to feel humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their size

, n.: a cereal food made from unripened wheat that has been roasted and crushed into small pieces, used especially in Middle Eastern cookery fur baby , n.: a person’s dog, cat, or other furry pet animal

, adj.: denoting or relating to information, especially as displayed on an electronic screen, that can be read or understood very quickly and easily Grexit , n.: a term for the potential withdrawal of Greece from the eurozone (the economic region formed by those countries in the European Union that use the euro as their national currency)

, adj.: (informal) bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger kayfabe , n.: (US informal) (in professional wrestling) the fact or convention of presenting staged performances as genuine or authentic

, v.: (US informal) make or repair (an object) in an improvised or inventive way, making use of whatever items are at hand manic pixie dream girl , n.: (especially in film) a type of female character depicted as vivacious and appealingly quirky, whose main purpose within the narrative is to inspire a greater appreciation for life in a male protagonist

, n.: the practice whereby a man, especially one travelling on public transport, adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat or seats matcha , n.: powdered green tea leaves, dissolved in hot water to make tea or used as a flavouring

, n.: (in anime, manga, etc.) a large armoured robot, typically controlled by a person riding inside the robot itself meeple , n.: a small figure used as a playing piece in certain board games, having a stylized human form

, n.: (informal, chiefly US) an instance of deliberately dropping or tossing aside one’s microphone at the end of a performance or speech one considers to have been particularly impressive microaggression , n.: a statement, action, or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group such as a racial or ethnic minority

, excl.: (informal, chiefly US) non-standard spelling of OK, representing an informal pronunciation (typically used at the end of a statement to invite agreement, approval, or confirmation) Mx , n.: a title used before a person’s surname or full name by those who wish to avoid specifying their gender or by those who prefer not to identify themselves as male or female

, v.: inadvertently call (someone) on a mobile phone in one’s pocket, as a result of pressure being accidentally applied to a button or buttons on the phone pwnage , n.: (informal) (especially in video gaming) the action or fact of utterly defeating an opponent or rival

, v.: (informal) angrily abandon an activity or pursuit that has become frustrating, especially the playing of a video game rando , n.: (informal) a person one does now know, especially one regarded as odd, suspicious, or engaging in socially inappropriate behaviour

, n.: a registered user of the website Reddit skippable , adj.: (of a part or feature of something) able to be omitted or passed over so as to get to the next part or feature

, n.: (informal, derogatory) a person who expresses or promotes socially progressive views snackable , adj.: (of online content) designed to be read, viewed, or otherwise engaged with briefly and easily

, n.: the fraudulent practice of sending emails ostensibly from a known or trusted sender in order to induce targeted individuals to reveal confidential information subreddit , n.: a forum dedicated to a specific topic on the website Reddit

, n.: (US informal) the action or practice of making a hoax call to the emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address

, n.: (US informal) something that is of a poor or disappointing standard or quality wine o’clock, n.: an appropriate time of day for starting to drink wine

