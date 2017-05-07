7 of the most common beer myths debunked

Beer has been around for thousands of years. And though it’s one of the most popular beverages in the world, it’s also commonly misunderstood.

Even regular beer drinkers will frequently cite myths about how a beer gets skunked or how many calories are in dark beers. In honour of National Beer Day we’ve decided to debunk some of those myths.

We got in touch with Sheri Jewhurst and Xavier Jirau, respectively the “dictator” and scientific adviser for Brooklyn homebrew club The Brewminaries, to get to the truth about beer.

How many did you already know?

Myth 1: When cold beer gets warm it gets skunked Myth 2: Dark beers are strong beers Myth 3: Beer is meant to be served ice cold Myth 4: Lagers and pilsners are the same thing Myth 5: Canned beers are cheap Myth 6: You should age craft beers Myth 7: All beer is basically the same

