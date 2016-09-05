7 of the biggest myths about beer debunked

Beer might be one of the most popular beverages in the world, and one of the best times to drink it is on a hot summer day.

The delightful drink has been around for thousands of years, and some argue that it sparked the domestication of grain that was essential for our transition from hunting and gathering societies to agricultural civilizations. But beer is also commonly misunderstood.

Even regular beer drinkers will frequently cite myths about how a beer gets skunked or how many calories are in dark beers. In honour of Labour Day — an excellent beer-drinking holiday, which we hope you are celebrating beside a grill with a few craft brews — we’ve decided to debunk some of those myths.

We got in touch with Sheri Jewhurst and Xavier Jirau, respectively the “dictator” and scientific advisor for Brooklyn homebrew club The Brewminaries, to find the truth about some of the most common myths about beer.

On each card below, the myth is listed first, with the truth below. How many did you already know?

Skye Gould/Tech Insider Skye Gould/Tech Insider Skye Gould/Tech Insider Skye Gould/Tech Insider Skye Gould/Tech Insider Skye Gould/Tech Insider Skye Gould/Tech Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.