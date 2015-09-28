18 incredible beer gardens to visit in your lifetime

It’s all thanks to an old German Brauordnung (beer regulation) that we can enjoy a nice cold beer in a shady beer garden today.

According to the Atlantic, a regulation dating back to the 16th century allowed Germans to only brew beer between the months of September and April, partly because beer brewed at colder temperatures was more pure.

As a result, breweries in Germany built cellars to store beer for the off months, and to keep the cellars cool, they planted trees. Soon, tables and gravel were placed under the trees and the Biergarten (beer garden) was born.

We’ve rounded up some of the best places to enjoy a beer outdoors around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.