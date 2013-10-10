Public Fridges Giving Out Free Beer In Europe Only Work For Those With Canadian Passports

Molson Canadian The Beer Fridge/Youtube One man tries to use the scanner on the Molson beer fridge

Canadian beer company Molson has placed public fridges stocked with beer throughout Europe, Mental Floss reports.

That’s right! Free beer from the rural English coastline to the tourist hot spot Jardin du Mont des Arts in Brussels.

All the fridges are locked and there is only one way to open these shiny fire-engine-red fridges — with a Canadian passport. The fridge is equipped with a modified webcam set to recognise only passports from the 10 provinces and 3 maple leaf territories.

Advertising agency Rethink wanted to “elicit pride in Canadians” and therefore called on London-based design company Artem, to build these custom beer fridges. The reason to set up these fridges in random European locations? “Sometimes, you’re most proud of where you’re from when you’re away from home,” stated the Canadian ad firm.

The ad stunt is a rebirth of Molson’s beer slogan “I. Am. Canadian.” that was phased out as a marketing strategy in 2004.

These fridges were set up in random European locations in only 10 days and more could be headed to the Olympics next year in Sochi, Russia.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.