This video shows Sierra Nevada Brewing Company‘s Bigfoot Barleywine Style Ale thrashing over six days in four traditional open fermenters. They release this beer, introduced in the winter of 1983, each January.

Video courtesy of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.