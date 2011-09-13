The 20 European Countries That Drink The Most Beer

Most people don’t like drinking alone, so, in which European countries can you be assured of company when you’re enjoying a cold one?
Have a look at this list and you can work out which European nation is drinking the most per capita.
We’ve also thrown in the number of breweries in each country and the tax revenue they generate. (nb. this only represents breweries associated with the Brewers of Europe and not independent brewers).
There’s certainly some surprising stats in there. Can you guess who’s at number one?
Annual litres consumed per capita: 58.1
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 35 per cent
Number of breweries: 2
Tax revenue generated through beer: €48 million ($65 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 58.2
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 39 per cent
Number of breweries: 20
Tax revenue generated through beer: €680 million ($927 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 58.9
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 33 per cent
Number of breweries: Unavailable
Tax revenue generated through beer: Unavailable
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 59.5
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 32 per cent
Number of breweries: 11
Tax revenue generated through beer: €190 million ($259 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 59.6
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 31 per cent
Number of breweries: 7
Tax revenue generated through beer: €973 million ($1.32 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 69.1
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 56 per cent.
Number of breweries: 70
Tax revenue generated through beer: €3.1 billion ($4.2 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 75.3
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 35 per cent.
Number of breweries: 55
Tax revenues generated through beer: €470 million ($640 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 79.0
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 50 per cent
Number of breweries: 72
Tax revenue generated through beer: €2 billion ($2.7 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 81.2
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 37 per cent
Number of breweries: Unavailable
Tax revenue generated through beer: Unavailable
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 83.8
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 45 per cent
Number of breweries: 20
Tax revenue generated through beer: €4.2 billion ($5.7 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 84.1
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 36 per cent
Number of breweries: 11
Tax revenue generated through beer: €216 million ($294 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 84.4
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 14 per cent
Number of breweries: Unavailable
Tax revenue generated through beer: Unavailable
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 85.0
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 46 per cent
Number of breweries: 20
Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.14 billion ($1.55 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 89.9
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 45 per cent
Number of breweries: 120
Tax revenue generated through beer: €889 million ($1.21 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 93.0
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 57 per cent.
Number of breweries: 135
Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.9 billion ($2.5 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 99.0
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 43 per cent.
Number of breweries: 667
Tax revenue generated through beer: €13.3 billion ($18.13 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 108.3
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 53 per cent
Number of breweries: 173
Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.4 billion ($1.9 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 115.8
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 53 per cent.
Number of breweries: 1,319
Tax revenue generated through beer: €12.4 billion ($16.9 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 131.1
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 53 per cent
Number of breweries: 26
Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.48 billion ($2.01 billion)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
Annual litres consumed per capita: 156.9
Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 57 per cent.
Number of breweries: 128
Tax revenue generated through beer: €676 million ($921 million)
SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings
