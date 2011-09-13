The 20 European Countries That Drink The Most Beer

Nick Jardine

Most people don’t like drinking alone, so, in which European countries can you be assured of company when you’re enjoying a cold one?

Have a look at this list and you can work out which European nation is drinking the most per capita.

We’ve also thrown in the number of breweries in each country and the tax revenue they generate. (nb. this only represents breweries associated with the Brewers of Europe and not independent brewers).

There’s certainly some surprising stats in there. Can you guess who’s at number one?

#20 Cyprus

Annual litres consumed per capita: 58.1

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 35 per cent

Number of breweries: 2

Tax revenue generated through beer: €48 million ($65 million)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#19 Romania

Annual litres consumed per capita: 58.2

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 39 per cent

Number of breweries: 20

Tax revenue generated through beer: €680 million ($927 million)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#18 Russia

Annual litres consumed per capita: 58.9

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 33 per cent

Number of breweries: Unavailable

Tax revenue generated through beer: Unavailable

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#17 Bulgaria

Annual litres consumed per capita: 59.5

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 32 per cent

Number of breweries: 11

Tax revenue generated through beer: €190 million ($259 million)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#16 Portugal

Annual litres consumed per capita: 59.6

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 31 per cent

Number of breweries: 7

Tax revenue generated through beer: €973 million ($1.32 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#15 Poland

Annual litres consumed per capita: 69.1

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 56 per cent.

Number of breweries: 70

Tax revenue generated through beer: €3.1 billion ($4.2 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings


#14 Hungary

Annual litres consumed per capita: 75.3

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 35 per cent.

Number of breweries: 55

Tax revenues generated through beer: €470 million ($640 million)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#13 The Netherlands

Annual litres consumed per capita: 79.0

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 50 per cent

Number of breweries: 72

Tax revenue generated through beer: €2 billion ($2.7 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#12 Croatia

Annual litres consumed per capita: 81.2

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 37 per cent

Number of breweries: Unavailable

Tax revenue generated through beer: Unavailable

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings



#11 Spain

Annual litres consumed per capita: 83.8

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 45 per cent

Number of breweries: 20

Tax revenue generated through beer: €4.2 billion ($5.7 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#10 Slovakia

Annual litres consumed per capita: 84.1

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 36 per cent

Number of breweries: 11

Tax revenue generated through beer: €216 million ($294 million)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#9 Luxembourg

Annual litres consumed per capita: 84.4

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 14 per cent

Number of breweries: Unavailable

Tax revenue generated through beer: Unavailable

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings


#8 Finland

Annual litres consumed per capita: 85.0

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 46 per cent

Number of breweries: 20

Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.14 billion ($1.55 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings


#7 Denmark

Annual litres consumed per capita: 89.9

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 45 per cent

Number of breweries: 120

Tax revenue generated through beer: €889 million ($1.21 million)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings


#6 Belgium

Annual litres consumed per capita: 93.0

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 57 per cent.

Number of breweries: 135

Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.9 billion ($2.5 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#5 United Kingdom

Annual litres consumed per capita: 99.0

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 43 per cent.

Number of breweries: 667

Tax revenue generated through beer: €13.3 billion ($18.13 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#4 Austria

Annual litres consumed per capita: 108.3

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 53 per cent

Number of breweries: 173

Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.4 billion ($1.9 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#3 Germany

Annual litres consumed per capita: 115.8

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 53 per cent.

Number of breweries: 1,319

Tax revenue generated through beer: €12.4 billion ($16.9 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

#2 Ireland

Annual litres consumed per capita: 131.1

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 53 per cent

Number of breweries: 26

Tax revenue generated through beer: €1.48 billion ($2.01 billion)

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

And in at #1...the Czech Republic!

Annual litres consumed per capita: 156.9

Beer consumption as percentage of overall alcohol consumption: 57 per cent.

Number of breweries: 128

Tax revenue generated through beer: €676 million ($921 million)

See Also: These Are The Fattest Countries In Europe >

SOURCES: WHO, Brewers of Europe, Kirin Holdings

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.