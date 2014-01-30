If You Want People To Care About Drones, Deliver Beer To Their Front Doors

According to this ad we saw on AdWeek, Lakemaid Beer is the choice beverage of ice fishermen in the remote wilds! So how do you get it to them?

By drone, naturally.

While this miracle delivery service doesn’t exist in the real world, we can watch this commercial and fantasize about the inevitable day to come when a cold case of beer is but a whirring octocopter away.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.