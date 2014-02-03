7 Classic Beer Combos Everyone Should Try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video You've probably heard of a Black and Tan. But have you had a Black and Black, or a Shandy? If you've never tried the classic Irish Pub beer combinations, you should. They're often a great option when you can decide if you want a heavy stout or a light lager. To give you a repertoire of these handy combinations we put together this short video guide. Have a look and revisit some old favourites or learn some new ones. Produced by Robert Libetti. Originally published in July 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.