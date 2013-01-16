Sleep In A Gigantic Beer Barrel On Your Next Trip To Germany

Photo: Landhotel Beverland

In the heart of Ostbevern, Germany, beer lovers will think they’ve died and gone to heaven.Weary travellers can lay their heads to rest in a bed carved out of a 19th century historic beer barrel at the Landhotel Beverland. The barrel comes from Pott’s, a local brewery, and was in use until 1995.



There are three beer barrel-themed rooms in the hotel, and while each room sleeps four, only one of the beds is a barrel, which can be used as a single or double bed. Be prepare for a coin toss over that one.

The room also has a 32-inch flat screen TV, DVD player, and free internet. For just 20 Euros hotel staff will serve you breakfast in bed—er, barrel. And if that wasn’t enough barrel for you, there is also a beer barrel sauna on the property that seats 12 people. Guests can use the sauna for 10 Euros, provided they don’t mind the smell of hops.

In addition to the beer barrel-themed rooms, the Landhotel Beverland has more than 60 other themed rooms, including the Mini Cooper room, the sailboat room, the Star Wars room, and the treehouse suite. Prices vary by room and can be booked on the hotel website or through Airbnb.

