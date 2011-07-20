Medvedev Helps Russian Drinking Problem By Finally Classifying Beer As Alcohol

Photo: www.flickr.com

Beer is classified as a foodstuff in Russia and anyone could buy it.Today Medvedev signed a bill to classify beer as an alcohol, restricting its sale to licensed stores, according to Ria Novosti. The new rule takes effect in 2013.



Around 40 per cent of Russians abuse alcohol, among the worst rates in the world.

