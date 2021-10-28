The artist who sold an NFT for a staggering $69 million will auction a $15 million sculpture and NFT at Christie’s, report says

Beeple’s ‘Human One’ sculpture and NFT will be sold at . Christie’s

Beeple, who sold an NFT for $US69.3 ($AU92) million this year, will return to the market with a new piece.

A 7-foot (2.13m)-tall physical sculpture will be auctioned at Christie’s, according to WSJ.

“Human One” depicts an astronaut, and it will come with an NFT as well.

Beeple, who this year sold the most expensive work of digital art, is returning to the $US769 ($AU1,019) billion NFT marketplace with a life-size sculpture and corresponding NFT that will be auctioned by Christie’s.

“Human One” could sell for $US15 ($AU20) million, according to an estimate from the 255-year-old auction house, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. It will be featured as part of Christie’s “21st Century Evening Sale” on November 9.

Christie’s describes the 7-foot (2.13m)-tall piece depicting a helmeted astronaut as a “kinetic video sculpture” with four video screens and made in part with polished aluminum metal.

The accompanying NFT slowly rotates, and the figure appears to walk through sci-fi landscapes, the report said, adding that Beeple plans to alter the backdrops several times a day and update them during his career.

NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – are digital representations of artworks and collectibles that exist on a blockchain ledger.

Beeple made a big splash in the art and crypto worlds in March when his “Everydays: The First 500 Days” NFT sold for $US69.3 ($AU92) million, marking the first entirely digital art piece sold by Christie’s. That sale propelled Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, to stand among the top three most valuable living artists.

The sale of “Human One” will add to the fast-growing NFT market that carried a sales volume of $US10.9 ($AU14) billion, according to CoinMarketCap, with the site also showing that more than 2 billion NFTs have been sold.