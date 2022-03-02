David Gray/Getty Images

Australian beef consumers appear willing to put red meat on their plates no matter the cost.

A new Rabobank report found labour constraints and other inflationary pressures are driving prices up.

But diners have shown a “phenomenal” capacity to maintain demand, even as prices rise.

Labour constraints, soaring transportation costs, and the threat of feed price spikes are helping to push the cost of beef to extraordinary heights, a new Rabobank report says, but those pressures may not be enough to diminish Australia’s “phenomenal” appetite for red meat.

In a new report, released Wednesday, the agriculture-focused Rabobank found significant cost pressures fed into the beef supply chain in the December quarter.

The Eastern Young Cattle Index, a leading indicator of Australian beef prices, currently sits at $1,131 per kilogram of carcass weight, $275 more than at the same point in 2021.

The new report attempts to unpack why beef costs have skyrocketed.

Labour shortages caused by the Omicron pandemic drove cattle processing rates down in early 2022, with slaughter numbers down 9% from 2021 levels, and a full 40% below the five year average, the report said.

The container price shocks which impacted other industries are now filtering to the livestock sector, the report added. With refrigerated containers contracted long in advance, Rabobank expects those price pressures to grind into the year.

War in Europe could push consumer prices even further, the report found.

While Russia is no longer the beef importer it was even five years ago, both it and Ukraine account for 29% of global wheat exports. Rabobank posits wheat prices could rise another 61% from current levels, potentially dragging the cost of livestock feed up with it.

Fuel costs are also expected to filter through to the sector, the report added. While some of those costs are cyclical, Rabobank said consumers should expect some costs to linger.

“A number of cost increases – those associated with labor and sustainability for example – will be permanent and will need to be accommodated within the supply chain,” the report said.

Beyond the report, some Australian farmers have watched their herds die in floodwaters across south-east Queensland and the northern reaches of New South Wales.

Despite those extraordinary pressures, the key factor driving prices is actually Australian consumption, Rabobank found.

“While the price rise have been dramatic, the fact that increased consumer demand has largely been the cause of the rise, has meant that the increases have been accommodated,” the paper said.

“That is, consumers have been willing to pay higher prices to continue consuming beef.

“But as we shift from demand pull to cost posh inflationary pressures, will this consumer tolerance remain?”

Extreme costs could ultimately push beef consumers towards alternative proteins, the report said. However, Rabobank speculates that Australians who eat beef might pay even more to continue doing so.

“Consumers’ willingness to pay for beef across most markets has been phenomenal… maybe we have not reached the limit yet,” the report said.

Data shows Australians are increasingly amenable to flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan diets, and the sustainability costs hinted at in the Rabobank report may drive even more plant-based consumption in the years ahead.

For now, though, Australia’s dedicated beef eaters appear willing and able to keep it on their plate, no matter the cost.