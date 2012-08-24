Look At These Bizarre Meat Portraits Of Obama And Romney

Photo: Jason Mecier

Mosaic artist Jason Mecier has created some crazy beef jerky art of Barack Obama and Mitt Romney.



From the YouTube description:

The portraits, dubbed Barack Obameat and Meat Romney, each took Mecier approximately 50 hours to produce. Mecier used a variety of flavours including Jack Link’s Original Beef Jerky, Jack Link’s Turkey Jerky, Jack Link’s Sweet & Hot Beef Jerky, Jack Link’s Original Smokehouse Beef Jerky and more to build each savory salute to the year’s biggest race.

Mecier’s the same artist who made a portrait of Sasquatch earlier this year to promote Jack Link’s. That’s some impressive devotion to meat art.

Here’s a video of Mecier creating the portraits, from Laughing Squid:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW SEE: 8 ‘Better Burger’ Chains Poised To Conquer America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.