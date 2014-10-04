Everything You Need To Know About Beef Cuts In One Chart

Beef cuts don’t have to be intimidating.

Whether it’s chuck, brisket, rib, loin, round, plate, or flank, the most important thing you need to know is how to cook it.

The experts at the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association created a chart of all the different kinds of beef cuts. It’s coded by what part of the cow it comes from and includes the recommended cooking methods like grilling, broiling, stir-fry, slow cooking, roast, skillet, or skillet-to-oven.

