Many health claims about bee pollen are unproven — here are 3 benefits backed by science

carlosgaw/Getty Images Bee pollen can be purchased at farmer’s markets or in the spice aisle of some grocery stores.

While most benefits of bee pollen have only been studied in animals, there is evidence it is a nutrient-dense and antioxidant-rich supplement.

Bee pollen may also relieve symptoms of menopause, particularly hot flashes.

Do not consume bee pollen if you are allergic to bees, pregnant or breastfeeding, or on certain medications like blood thinners.

Bee pollen has become a popular product in alternative medicine. However, while bee pollen has some health benefits, most health claims have yet to be scientifically proven. Here’s what you need to know about consuming bee pollen.

What is bee pollen?

Bee pollen refers to the flower pollen that’s collected by bees and mixed with their saliva. The pollen is transported to the hive via the bee’s hind legs, packed into honeycombs, covered with a mixture of wax and honey, and used as a source of nutrients for bees and larvae.

While bee pollen’s nutritional composition varies depending on where it was harvested, it’s generally a nutrient-dense food containing:

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Amino acids

It can be found in grocery stores (typically in the spice aisle), at farmer’s markets, or purchased directly from beekeepers.

Uma Naidoo, MD, a nutritional psychiatrist and the director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, says bee pollen could be a helpful additive for people looking to add more nutrients to their diet.

“There are several sorts of valuable nutrients and vitamins in bee pollen,” Naidoo says, “and unless you have an allergy, adding nutrients through your food is always a good idea.”

Like many plant-based substances, studies on bee pollen’s medicinal value are limited and more research is needed to determine how it can best be used.

“Currently there really isn’t that much research on the health benefits of bee pollen, especially in humans. Most of the research has been done on animals. That doesn’t necessarily mean that bee pollen doesn’t have health benefits, it just means that we don’t have a ton of research to definitively tell us exactly what those benefits are,” says Tamar Samuels, a registered dietitian, and the cofounder of Culina Health, a nutrition coaching service based in New York.

Here are three science-backed health benefits of bee pollen:

1. Bee pollen may ease symptoms of menopause

Bee pollen seems to reduce symptoms of menopause thanks to its anti-hormonal effects and ability to suppress estrogen production.

In a small 2005 study, researchers found that an herbal supplement made from pollen extracts alleviated symptoms of menopause, especially hot flashes.

Menopausal women were randomly given the supplement or a placebo and asked to evaluate symptoms of menopause over the course of three months.

At the end of the study, 65% of women who received the pollen supplement reported a reduction in hot flashes compared with 38% in the placebo group.

2. Bee pollen has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Bee pollen is naturally rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, both of which may help prevent chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s.

“Inflammation is part of our immune system’s response to any damage done to our cells, and over time chronic inflammation can cause major damage to our health, including increasing our risk of chronic disease, autoimmune disease, neurological diseases, and even cancer,” says Samuels.

Meanwhile, antioxidants help combat oxidative stress, which occurs when there are too many free radicals in the body. Free radicals come from both natural bodily processes, like metabolism, and outside sources like pollution.

“If [free radicals are] left on their own, they can lead to diseases of different kinds. So having antioxidants to your food is always a good idea,” says Naidoo.

3. Bee pollen has antifungal and antimicrobial properties

Bee pollen also has antifungal and antimicrobial properties, which means it can inhibit the growth of fungal and bacterial outbreaks.

A 2010 study found bee pollen can inhibit the growth of fungal strains resistant to fluconazole, a popular antifungal medication used to treat yeast infections.

While the antimicrobial abilities of pollen vary based on the plant species they come from, a 2012 study found poppy bee pollen extract had antimicrobial effects against Staphylococcus aureus, the bacteria responsible for staph infections.

“Anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties help our immune system fight infections, which in turn decreases inflammation, tissue damage, and the spread of disease,” Samuels says.

Unproven health claims of bee pollen

Almost all health claims around bee pollen still require more evidence, but some more than others. These include claims that bee pollen can:

Reduce the hardening of arteries (atherosclerosis)

Lower cholesterol

Improve metabolism

Improve sexual stamina

Reduce depression

Increase hormone levels

Some of these claims have been seen in animal studies, but that does not mean the same is true in humans.

Who should avoid bee pollen?

“Orally, bee pollen seems to be well-tolerated in most people. Potential allergic reactions are the most significant safety concern,” Naidoo says.

Signs you may be having an allergic reaction include:

Itching

Swelling

Shortness of breath

Lightheadedness

Anaphylaxis

Additionally, pregnant women should avoid bee pollen as it can stimulate uterine contractions.

Bee pollen also might increase the effects of the blood thinner warfarin (Coumadin). Therefore, you should not take bee pollen with this medication as it increases the risk of bruising or bleeding.

How to add bee pollen to your diet

Because bee pollen is largely unresearched, there is not enough scientific information to determine the proper dosage. Therefore, you should consult with your pharmacist or healthcare provider before using it.

Bee pollen can be added to smoothies, sprinkled on salads and bowls, and mixed into foods like yogurt or ice cream.

Insider’s takeaway

While many of bee pollen’s health benefits have only been studied in animals, it is a nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich food that appears safe for most people to consume. If you’re going to consume bee pollen, be sure to purchase it from a reliable source.

“Since most dietary supplements do not require pre-market testing, it’s best to buy bee pollen from a reputable source, like a local beekeeper from your farmer’s market. Look for products without additives, pesticides, and chemicals,” Samuels says.

