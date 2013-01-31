These Hand-Painted Chocolates Are A Sweet Gift For Your Valentine

This is the Bee My Lovebug chocolate package from John & Kira’s.



Why We Love It: These chocolates are hand-painted to look like bumblebees and ladybugs, and are a good idea for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift. The bee chocolates are filled with salted caramel with a touch of honey, and the ladybugs have a creamy, 64% chocolate ganache centre. The packaging comes with a letter pressed card, and under each chocolate are short little facts about bees and ladybugs.

John and Kira get all their ingredients from sustainable artisanal food growers in their Philadelphia area. Everything from the honey to their cacao nibs come from local producers and farmers.

Photo: John & Kira’s

Photo: John & Kira’s

Where To Buy: Through the John & Kira’s website.

Cost: $29 for 9, $42 for 16.

