Bee Brains May Hold The Secret To Fighting Dementia

Photo: Max Westby

Bees can delay and reverse age-related declines in brain function by taking on new roles in the hive, a new study suggests. We know that as people and animals grow older, their brain functions decline. This is also true in some bees.



Interestingly, previous studies had found that “nurse” bees involved in nest activities such as nursing, cleaning, and building comb can maintain their brain functions intact, even into old age.

On the other hand, “forager” bees, who leave the hive to collect nectar and pollen, have a shorter life expectancy than nurse bees. Scientists wondered if the bees’ roles in the hive made them age differently, so they removed nurse bees from the hive.

When they did, the forager bees had to step up and fill the nursing roles. Surprisingly, some of the bees that were already showing signs of age-related decreased brain functions as foragers were able to perform as well as the young bees.

Study researcher Nicholas Baker of the Arizona State University School of Life Sciences told National Geographic that the bees “were performing as well as the young nurser bees had. We were like, They’re intelligent again! So what happened?”

Researchers found that these “young again” bees had higher levels of the protein glutamate in their brains. In humans moderate levels of glutamate are helpful for memory and learning, but too much can harm higher cognitive functions. It seems the glutamate can rebuild brain functions in bees, allowing them to live longer.

Baker said that humans can not reverse their own ageing just yet, but the study shows that building new brain connections by learning new activities may be able to delay the bad effects of ageing and dementia.

By monitoring the changes in the bee brain scientists may be able to develop anti-ageing drugs for the future. In the meantime, the best way to stave off brain ageing is to challenge our brains and learn new things, the researchers said.

