This simple design solves the biggest problem with bedsheets

If you’ve ever tried to put a bedsheet on a mattress, you’ve probably messed up. It’s hard to tell which side of the sheet goes on which side of the mattress.

Threshold, a bedsheet brand from Target, solved the problem. As mini4x pointed out on Reddit, their sheets have tags on them indicating exactly how to put them on your bed.

The “top or bottom” tag is for a side of the sheet that goes on the top or bottom of the mattress. “Side” is for the side.

This isn’t the first time that Threshold’s innovation has made its rounds online. A Redditor named Plushlife pointed it out with his sheets two years ago, as did another one named Papi_Queso about a month ago.

As far as I’ve been able to find, no other bedsheet brands do this.

However, if you want to keep the sheets you have, a lot of brands secretly have another indicator.

They will have a single tag on the inside. That tag is supposed to match up with the bottom-left corner of the mattress. So before you put your bedsheet on your mattress, check for the tag and just make sure that corner of the bedsheet is lined up with the appropriate corner of your mattress.

I haven’t totally verified that particular lifehack because I haven’t checked every bedsheet in existence, but a lot of people on the internet say it works for them.

Now go make your bed.

