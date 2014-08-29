See The Secret, Tiny Bedrooms Flight Attendants Use On Long-Haul Aircraft

Boeing They look like they’re having a lot of fun — even though they can’t stand up.

When you’re on a long-haul flight to Asia, you know how important it is to get some sleep.

You’ll probably be alright if you’re in first class. Flying economy? Good luck.

But what if you’re a member of the flight crew? Turns out that on Boeing’s 777 and 787 airliners there is a secret stairway that leads to a tiny set of windowless bedrooms for flight attendants and pilots. After all, they also need sleep on journeys than can take 18 hours or more.

Passengers aren’t allowed up there and few people know they even exist. Here is what those upstairs bedrooms look like, via YouTube videos from Chris McGinniss at Travelskills.com and Chris Jepson, and the Flickr account of Martin Deutsch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.