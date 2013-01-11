A Wall Street Managing Director Is Selling His Jaw Dropping 22 Acre Westchester Estate For $30 Million

Linette Lopez
Bedford Hills Compound

Photo: Douglas Elliman

Marvin Schwartz, managing director and portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, is selling his amazing Westchester estate for $30 million, the NY Post reports.The place is called Twin Ponds (one of the ponds is under the house), and it sits on 21.7 acres of land. The 6 bedroom, 3,600 square foot house boasts floor to ceilings windows, but it’s really the grounds that will take your breath away.

The pool and massive wine cellar aren’t too shabby either.

Sally Slater at Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Perhaps you prefer a smaller space>

A Trader Is Selling His Gorgeous NYC Penthouse Condo With An Infinity Pool For $24 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.