This Startup Wants To Make Your Bed Smart

One of the coolest startups at Slush, a massive startup conference in Helsinki, Finland, is Beddit.

Finnish startup Beddit essentially makes your bed smart. You simply place a super thin film sensor under your bed sheets (see photo below).

The sensor automatically tracks your sleep duration, sleep quality, heart rate, breathing, snoring, and sleeping environment.

Through its mobile app, Beddit provides personalised coaching based on the sleep data. It’s currently building out its coaching engine with sleep specialists, Beddit tells Business Insider.

As someone who has serious issues with sleeping, Beddit really jumped out at me. Though, it’s worth mentioning that there are numerous startups out there trying to help people improve their sleep.

SleepBot, for example, tracks your motion and sound during sleep by relying on your smartphone, which can be far less accurate. Though, Apple did add an M7 sensor to the new iPhone 5S to continuously measures gyroscope, accelerometer, and the compass in the device.

Meanwhile, wearable activity tracker Jawbone UP24 claims to help you better understand how you sleep.

What differentiates Beddit from other sleep tracking tools is that it doesn’t require you to wear anything. It also doesn’t rely on your smartphone. Though, Beddit does sync up with your smart phone via Bluetooth in order to analyse and share your sleep data.

Beddit plans on becoming publicly available in January and retails for $US149 in the U.S. About a month ago, Beddit completed a $US500,000 crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo. Through the pre-order campaign, about roughly 60% of the 5,000 orders came from North America.

Check out the sensor below. Don’t be alarmed by that somewhat chunky-looking gizmo attached the the film — that part hangs off your bed.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

