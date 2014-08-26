Bedbugs Reported On Yet Another Subway Train In NYC

Mike Nudelman An artist’s rendering of human-size bedbugs riding on a train.

Just as New Yorkers started to breathe easy again on the subways, bedbugs have been reported on yet another N train, according to CBS New York.

A train conductor says she was bitten on a Coney Island-bound N train Monday afternoon.

Bedbugs were also sighted on other trains this past weekend, including the N, Q, and 6, according to the New York Daily News, citing unnamed sources.

And one rider reported seeing bedbugs on a 7 train earlier this month, but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority inspected and found no evidence of the critters.

The first reported sighting happened at the beginning of August when four N-line trains were taken out of service to be fumigated. Days later, bedbugs were reported on a 5 train.

In previous instances, the bugs were found in the seat cushions in the cabs used by conductors. Bedbugs have also been reported in passenger areas.

The MTA has fumigated trains in which bedbugs have been found as well as crew locker rooms in Astoria and Coney Island.

New York City’s bedbug problems aren’t limited to the subway — the pests were also found in PIMCO’s office at 1633 Broadway. Certain areas of the office were fumigated.

