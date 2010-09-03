BEDBUGS INVADE GOOGLE!

Bedbugs are invading Google’s New York office!
A Googler in marketing JUST tweeted, “jeepers i am not immune from the bedbug epidemic. bedbugs have been found at work.”
Gross!
Earlier this summer, New York’s bedbug invasion shut down Time Warner, a Hollister store, and Hachette Filipacchi’s Elle Magazine..
Don’t panic!
Click here to learn how to identify and destroy bed bugs >
