Your Ultimate Guide To The War Against Bedbugs

The bedbug infestation has reached epidemic proportions – taking over not only private homes and hotels, but stores and movie theatres.Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and AMC Movie theatre have been some of the recent corporate victims.



These blood-suckers are tiny and fast, and their victims carry the stigma of itchy rash.

While you might be wondering how this pest go into your bed, don’t worry – you are not alone. Scientists, bug specialist and historians are baffled too.

The New York Times’ Science section has published a nice long roundup of what is known about bedbugs and how they’ve evolved. Here are some details that shed a light on the bedbug problem:

• Good news: Bedbugs don’t transmit diseases.

• Bad news: That’s why there is so little research about what kills them. However, scientists are experimenting with feeding the bugs contaminated blood to see if the problem can get worse. And they are committed – a specialists in New Jersey have been keeping a bedbug colony alive for the last 30 years by letting the bugs feed off his body in the name of science.

• Weird news: South African researchers have fed bed bugs blood with the AIDS virus, but the virus died.

• More bad news: Bedbugs have evolved to become immune to pesticides that eradicated them in the 1950s outbreak.

• Hotels and resorts are hotbeds for bedbugs – but most establishments deny having them. When researchers stay at hotels, they keep their luggage in the bathroom or heat treat it (to 113 degrees Fahrenheit) after they get home.

• Scavenged furniture is most likely bedbug-infested.

• “The future is grim, experts agreed.”

It starts with a rash...but it could be anything. Check your mattress and sheets for traces of blood, bugs, and bug eggs. In this Aug. 25, 2010 photo, Delores Stewart points out stains on her grandson's sheets made by bed bugs, in Columbus, Ohio. A resurgence of bedbugs across the U.S. has homeowners and apartment dwellers taking desperate measures to eradicate the tenacious bloodsuckers, with some relying on dangerous outdoor pesticides and fly-by-night exterminators. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam) Examine the seams of your mattress and crevices - that's where bedbugs hide. In this Aug. 25, 2010 photo, a bed bug is found in a mattress at the home of Delores Stewart, in Columbus, Ohio. A resurgence of bedbugs across the U.S. has homeowners and apartment dwellers taking desperate measures to eradicate the tenacious bloodsuckers, with some relying on dangerous outdoor pesticides and fly-by-night exterminators. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam) Collect suspicious findings to show to the exterminator or doctor. In this Aug. 25, 2010 photo, Delores Stewart displays bed bugs found in her home in Columbus, Ohio. A resurgence of bedbugs across the U.S. has homeowners and apartment dwellers taking desperate measures to eradicate the tenacious bloodsuckers, with some relying on dangerous outdoor pesticides and fly-by-night exterminators. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam) They are so small but... In this Aug. 25, 2010 photo, a bed bug is found in a mattress at the home of Delores Stewart, in Columbus, Ohio. A resurgence of bedbugs across the U.S. has homeowners and apartment dwellers taking desperate measures to eradicate the tenacious bloodsuckers, with some relying on dangerous outdoor pesticides and fly-by-night exterminators. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam) ...can do a lot of damage. Trained dogs can sniff bedbugs and lead exterminators to pest lair. FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2008, file photo, Carl Massicott, with Advanced K9 Detectives, leads his beagle dog Radar on a demonstration of how they sniff for bed bugs, during a visit to New York. Pest control company Terminex released a list Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2010 of the 15 most bedbug-infested cities, and New York, Philadelphia and Detroit have scratched their way to the top. Terminix based the report on an analysis of call volume to the Memphis, Tenn.-based company's 350 service centres. Insect scientists say bedbugs are appearing on a scale not seen since before World War II. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews,File) Researchers warn that bedbugs have evolved to develop resistance to many of the chemical pesticides currently used. University of Minnesota bed bugs researcher Stephen Kells looks at a graphic as he lectures on the extermination of the pests Thursday, Aug. 19, 2010, in New Brunswick, N.J., during a pest control convention at Rutgers University. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Are bedbugs getting more notorious than roaches and rats in New York City? This is bad. This really is New York City's worst bed bug plague in recent history. What's worse, the epidemic is growing. The chart below, from Housing Preservation and Development, shows confirmed residential bedbug infestations. It doesn't show commercial infestations, but you can extrapolate. How To Get Rid Of Them: It is extremely hard to get rid of bedbugs -- often people are forced to throw out pretty much all their belongings. But there are variations of cold and heat treatments, vacuuming, and chemical and non-chemical pesticides that can wk and save your your furniture and electronics. (More at the centre for Disease Control and Prevention) Contact the local health and housing department in your town and call in an exterminator for a consultation. Would you buy real estate in the bedbug epicentre? Check out... The 23 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

