Scientists Just Confirmed The Nightmare Of A Super Pesticide-Resistant Bedbug

Scientists at Ohio State have uncovered the disturbing reason behind the bedbug epidemic. The bugs are evolving really fast.



New York bedbugs now are 250 times more resistant to standard pesticide than bedbugs in Florida, according to the WSJ. Globally, bedbugs are a thousand times more resistant than they were 10 years ago.

The scientists found in the bedbugs elevated levels of transcription for pesticide metabolism and resistance to stress factors like heat, cold and dehydration.

C. lectularius has a surprising number of unique DNA transcriptions (44.8%), which are not exhibited in its nearest relatives: Pediculus humanus (body louse), Acyrthosiphon pisum (pea aphid), and Drosophila melanogaster (fruit fly).

Photo: Ohio State University

