Bedbugs Found On The NYC Subway

Three N-line trains were taken out of service and fumigated after bedbugs were found in some of the cars, the New York Daily News reports.

It’s unclear whether any of the bugs were found in the train cars where passengers sit, but the Daily News notes some of the bugs were found in seat cushions in the train cabs used by conductors.

The bugs were found on three trains in the past week.

A Metropolitan Transit Authority spokesperson told the Daily News they exterminated the bugs.

