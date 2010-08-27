Bed Bug Crisis Spawns Booming New Industry

Successful businesses are often solutions to common problems.



Timothy Wong, Technical Director and Canine Handler for M&M Environmental has seen his profits increase 80% in the past two years thanks to the recent bed bug scare.

Hong has a trained canine with 200 million more scent glands than humans. This enables him to charge $250-400 per bed bug inspection.

Watch his interview with CNN to see how his business is taking advantage of the crisis at hand:



