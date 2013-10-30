Here's Why Bed Bugs Are So Hard To Get Rid Of

Click for sound.

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Just three years ago, New York City residents suffered through a major bed bug crisis. Bed bugs, also known as Cimex lectularius, are small parasitic insects that feed on human blood while you sleep. "Bed bugs don't carry diseases, but that doesn't mean they're not a public health pest," Dr. Jim Fredericks of the National Pest Management Association tells us. Bed bugs leave red, itchy welts on its victims, and they're also really good at hiding -- making them extremely difficult to get rid of. Oh, and they also have a genetic resistance to pesticides. While the bed bug crisis of New York City seems to have calmed down, infestations are still on the rise and shouldn't be taken lightly.

