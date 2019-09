Bed Bath & Beyond is famous for its immaculate towel displays that reach the ceiling.



But the website Neatorama revealed what’s really under the towel facade.

Foam.

“We’ve been sold a bill of goods!” Neatorama exclaimed on its Facebook page.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: Neatorama Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.