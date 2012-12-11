Bed Bath & Beyond Worker Emphatically Announces His Resignation On A Price Tag

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day on a price tag.
A disgruntled Bed, Bath & Beyond an employee left a message on the tag for a $119 NuWave Pro oven. At least the worker left some of product features on there:
- THIS IS FOR FAT *****
- Digital control panel
- MY BOSS IS A *****
- Comes with extender ring kit
- IM QUITTING TODAY
- 12.5″H x 15.5″W
Someone was browsing through the store and posted a pic on Reddit.
Photo: imgur
