Bed Bath & Beyond Worker Emphatically Announces His Resignation On A Price Tag

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day on a price tag.



A disgruntled Bed, Bath & Beyond an employee left a message on the tag for a $119 NuWave Pro oven. At least the worker left some of product features on there:

THIS IS FOR FAT *****

Digital control panel

MY BOSS IS A *****

Comes with extender ring kit

IM QUITTING TODAY

12.5″H x 15.5″W

Someone was browsing through the store and posted a pic on Reddit.

Photo: imgur

